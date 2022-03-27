$507.95 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $507.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.10 million to $512.70 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,995 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. 3,057,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,094. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

