4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

