4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,515 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

