4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 238.6% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 438,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.44.

4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

