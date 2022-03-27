4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 238.6% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 438,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.44.
4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4Front Ventures (FFNTF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.