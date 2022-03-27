42,925 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the period.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

