$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $219.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,782. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

