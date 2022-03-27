3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE DDD opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,301 shares of company stock valued at $606,182. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

