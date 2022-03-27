$347.54 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $347.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $360.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $224.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

