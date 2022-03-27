31,509 Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 443,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,443. Ecovyst Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

