$30.58 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will announce $30.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.65 million and the lowest is $27.69 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $126.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $131.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.56 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. 30,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,020. The firm has a market cap of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

