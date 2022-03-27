$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.13.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,243. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average is $275.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

