2,859 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

