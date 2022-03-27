$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 791,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,569. The firm has a market cap of $839.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

