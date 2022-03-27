$273.30 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post $273.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.40 million to $286.63 million. ProPetro reported sales of $161.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.