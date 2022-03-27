$244.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to report $244.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.10 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $359.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $594.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $60.97. 202,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

