$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will announce $202.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 182,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

