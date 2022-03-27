$20.01 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will post $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.