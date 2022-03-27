$20.01 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will post $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

