$2.95 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.42. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $330.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

