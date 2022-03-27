$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

