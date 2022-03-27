$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.55. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

