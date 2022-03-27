199,500 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 9,384,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,770,444. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

