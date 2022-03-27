180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $455,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

