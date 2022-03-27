180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $241.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

