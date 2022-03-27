180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 348,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 129,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

