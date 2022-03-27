$17.97 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to post $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.93 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $98.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

