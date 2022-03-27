15,467 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.