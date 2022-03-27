150,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPDBU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of XPDBU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,886. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.