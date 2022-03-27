$15.49 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

VRAY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

