$140.43 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce $140.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $559.63 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $673,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.