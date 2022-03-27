$11.62 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $11.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.06 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $49.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $57.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,638,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

