$10.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce $10.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.95 billion and the lowest is $10.38 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $42.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $311,726,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $574.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,401. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

