$1.92 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $1.19. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lear by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

