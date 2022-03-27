$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.73. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $197.56. 455,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,450. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $128.40 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.