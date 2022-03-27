$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.73. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $197.56. 455,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,450. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $128.40 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

