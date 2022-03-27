$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

