$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

