$1.38 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.