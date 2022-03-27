$1.37 EPS Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.20. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 785%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 128,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

