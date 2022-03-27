$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.70. 1,160,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,500. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

