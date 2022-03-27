$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 77.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 84,668 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 511,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,025. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

