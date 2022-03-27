-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.65). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

REPL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 243,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

