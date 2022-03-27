$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

EW stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

