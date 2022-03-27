$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,917. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.