-$0.41 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.32). Evolus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 50.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Evolus by 212.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 304,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,014. The company has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

