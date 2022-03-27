$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

