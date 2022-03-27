$0.18 EPS Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 5,615,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

