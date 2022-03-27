-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVgo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $12.19. 2,659,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,063. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

