-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 9,579,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,296,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

