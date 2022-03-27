-$0.15 EPS Expected for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

XOS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,638. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

