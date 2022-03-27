-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SDPI stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

