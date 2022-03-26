Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

ZUO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 602,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,223. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

